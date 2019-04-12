(WFSB) - Striking workers at Stop & Shops across southern New England continued to picket on Friday.
Union workers at all 90 Connecticut stores went on strike Thursday.
Nearly 31,000 workers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island hit the picket line at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
They said their fight is over healthcare benefits.
The UFCW union said its workers have seen the benefits be reduced while the cost of healthcare rises.
"It would be very nice if we could settle this and have a fair contract," said Brian Bourbonniere, Stop & Shop worker.
"We really want to pretty much maintain the benefits we currently have," said Carlos Neves, Stop & Shop worker.
Meanwhile, Stop & Shop said it gave the workers a reasonable offer, including across-the-board raises and health and pension benefits.
Many stores remained open on Thursday and some shoppers said they were startled when they didn't see anyone at the deli or meat counters, the registers or roaming the aisles.
With no one to retrieve them, the shopping carts piled up in the parking lots.
"It looks like a ghost town, I didn’t realize there were no workers inside," said Renita Rodriguez, a shopper. "I feel bad. I understand why they’re striking so it feels awkward trying to pass them going in and out."
Many stores said they'll have reduced hours because of the strike.
However, there are some sections of the stores that are not affected by it.
If a store has a People's Bank inside, it should be open.
The pharmacy should also be open.
Stop & Shop said Peapod deliveries should not be impact.
