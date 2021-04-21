(WFSB) -- A batch of strong storms tore across the state on Wednesday afternoon, bringing hail, heavy rain, and strong winds, leaving behind a path of destruction in some spots.
Granby police reported numerous trees and wires down, along with several road closures.
On Salmon Brook Street, a tree fell onto a house. Thankfully there were no injuries.
Road closures in Granby included: Floydville Road at Route 10; Silver Street at Tinker Trail; Route 189 in the 200 block is down to one lane.
In New Hartford, fire officials said trees and power lines came down on Bruning and Behrens roads. Drivers were told to find alternate routes.
In Canton, police said Cherrybrook Road (Route 179), between West Road and High Valley Drive is closed after power lines came down. People are being asked to avoid the area.
As of about 4:30 p.m., Eversource was reporting 4,755 outages across the state. The most outages reported were 1,305 in Kent.
The Dept. of Transportation said Route 128 in Cornwall is closed near Wright Hill Road after a tree came down.
Follow traffic updates in your area by using the CH 3 app.
