HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As storms rolled across parts of the state on Monday afternoon, there is an even greater chance for them on Tuesday.
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state on Monday, including one issued for part of Tolland and Hartford counties until 5:45 p.m.
New London and Middlesex counties are also under a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon has been tracking Monday's afternoon storms, saying they were bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning, gusty winds, and hail.
Storms started moving east across Hartford County around 1:30 p.m. Another cell moved across northern Middlesex and New London counties just before 2 p.m. Another popped up just outside Hartford County before 5 p.m.
One storm had been hovering over part of Middlesex and New London counties for a while during the afternoon, bringing buckets of rain.
Track them with our interactive radar here.
Many residents in East Hampton shared photos and videos of hail falling and heavy downpours.
Regardless of storms, Monday remained hot and humid with temperatures reaching into the 90s in some places.
A cold front sweeps across New England from north to south for Tuesday, which brings the next chance for storms.
The front may trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon on Tuesday.
There will be ample lift for several storms.
Updrafts and downdrafts may be strong enough to produce severe thunderstorms, with high wind and hail possible in a few of them.
Before the front reaches Connecticut, temperatures could hit 90 degrees again.
It is possible that Tuesday will be the 40th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees.
The front will clear the region late in the evening, and then cooler, drier air will over spread the state Tuesday night, with temperatures dipping into the fifties.
We'll stay cool and dry for Wednesday, but then the heat, humidity, and thunderstorms return for the end of the work week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
