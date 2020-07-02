HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday evening, but it's what's possibly in the forecast for Friday that has the attention of Channel 3's meteorologists.
A cold front moves through the state then.
"The result will be numerous showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
A few storms could pop up around lunchtime, but stronger storms will pop up in the afternoon.
"While some storms could produce gusty winds, the main threat will be torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding," DePrest said. "Some of our guidance models are forecasting more than 2” of rain for some communities."
Temperatures should range from between 80 and 85 degrees during the day and dip into the 60s overnight.
The Fourth of July on Saturday continues to look decent.
"We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s," DePrest said.
Another front moves in to the region for Sunday.
"Sunday will be nice as well, although a few isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.