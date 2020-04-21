HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While there were some isolated downpours along the Connecticut shoreline Tuesday morning, the main event arrived a little before 3 p.m.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3.
Severe thunderstorms warnings popped up across the state throughout the afternoon as storms brought heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and hail.
The storms were due to a strong cold front that's approaching the state.
Now that the front is exiting the state, we're left with a gusty wind.
A wind advisory is into effect for Windham County until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and the southern part of the state through 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Winds in the northeast and southern parts of the state could gust between 40 and 50 mph.
Temperatures will drop to 30-35 by morning. A freeze warning was posted for late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Most of Thursday appears to be dry and highs will only range from the middle 40s to 50 degrees.
Another storm system impacts the state by the end of the week.
"We’ll remain dry most of Thursday, although sunshine will give way to a cloudier sky during the afternoon," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Rain may develop by evening and then become steadier Thursday night.
"We’ll have to deal with more rain on Friday as the storm tracks just to the south of New England," he said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
