(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa continues to travel up the east coast, making its way toward the northeast.
Ahead of the storm, a tropical storm warning was issued for coastal and southeastern CT, as well as Long Island, and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Given the amount of rain the state has already seen, along with rain associated with storms Thursday afternoon, and the effects of Elsa, the whole state is now under a flash flood watch.
Ahead of Elsa's impact, the state is also seeing storms Thursday afternoon that could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and even a small risk for a tornado.
Storms began popping up just after noon on Thursday, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire state.
Thursday night into Friday, Elsa passes over Southern New England.
“Elsa hits tomorrow [Friday] morning 8 a.m. Flash flooding is the biggest threat, followed by tornadoes,” said Meteorologist Connor Lewis.
The state could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain.
Flash flooding is possible anywhere in CT, especially I-84 corridor.
Southeastern CT has greatest chance to see wind gusts 40 mph or greater.
Rain across Connecticut will be at its heaviest on Friday morning.
On Friday, conditions will improve quickly after noon. Though, another round of showers and storms may develop later in the evening.
