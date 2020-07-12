HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Day for Monday as strong thunderstorms will be possible.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said strong thunderstorms will be possible between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The most likely severe threats, if any, would be gusty wind and hail.
Keep an eye on the Interactive Radar on the Ch. 3 app here.
There will also be threats for heavy downpours and lightning.
Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s inland and mid 80s at the shoreline.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(3) comments
more over hype from WFSB
It looks to me that it is gonna near miss us.
We could use a good soaking but hype is not wet yet.
what is a tropical DOWNSTORM
