HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms could work their way across the state either Wednesday afternoon or early evening.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storms would be the result of a cold front that's approaching New England from the west.
"Some storms could be strong to potentially severe," Haney warned. "The Storm Prediction Center [in Oklahoma] has placed a good portion of Connecticut in a 'slight' risk area for damaging winds."
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Beforehand, warm and humid air will arrive. Temperatures should reach into the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points could hit near 70 degrees.
"After the front passes through, the air will turn cooler and drier [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "The sky will become clear, and temperatures should dip into the 50s by dawn."
Thursday looks to be a nice and comfortable day, according to Haney.
The skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 70s with low humidity.
Friday's weather all depends on what Hurricane Dorian wants to do.
"After being stationary for a long period of time, Dorian is now moving slowly toward the northwest," Haney explained on Wednesday morning. "Dorian is paralleling the east coast of Florida right now, but the center is remaining offshore."
There's a chance the storm could make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina.
Keep an eye on Dorian with Channel 3's Tropics Tracker here.
"Many of our trusted guidance models, including the official track from the National Hurricane Center, have Dorian passing well offshore to the east of New England Friday night and Saturday morning," Haney said. "If that happens, we would only receive some fringe effects."
Dorian will be weaker by then, but still a force to be reckoned with.
That means periods of rain and gusty winds may be possible late Friday into Saturday morning.
"There may be some lingering rain and wind from Dorian early Saturday, but weather conditions will improve as the storm races northeastward into the Canadian Maritimes," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
