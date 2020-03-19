HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After the drizzle and fog continued on Thursday, stronger storms are possible on Friday.
Channel 3 meteorologists issued an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of that storm threat.
High temperatures for Thursday only reached into the 40s. On the heels of the wet weather comes a warm front.
Temperatures will either hold steady or they will tend to rise before dawn.
The temperature rise is fitting given that spring officially arrives at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Things are really expected to warm up on Friday, despite some lingering morning drizzle.
However, the wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
There's also a threat for strong to possibly severe storms on Friday afternoon, with gusty winds and heavy rain.
A cold front then sweeps through Friday night to bring temperatures back down to the 30s and 40s.
The risk for showers should end at that point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
