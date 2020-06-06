(WFSB) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of northern Connecticut until 8:00 tonight.
A cold front will pass through southern New England this afternoon and it will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
The air will be humid and therefore some downpours will be possible.
There will also be a threat for a few strong thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds.
It is going to be a warm day with highs in the low and middle 80s.
"The humidity should begin to drop off later in the day as a drier northwesterly flow develops after the front passes through," said Cameron.
Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 much of the day, but they should fall back into the 50s during the late afternoon and evening.
Dry, cooler air will continue to spread over the state tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by dawn.
Sunday will be a refreshing day with partly sunny skies, a dry north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s!
"A few scattered showers may pop up during the afternoon, but they’ll be hit or miss, and most of the day will be quite pleasant," added Cameron.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.