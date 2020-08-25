HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday may have started warm and muggy, but it may end with some strong-to-severe storms.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible [Tuesday] afternoon," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Those that develop could produce damaging wind and hail. With any thunderstorm, lightning will also be a threat."
Some early storms trekked through the central part of the state on Tuesday morning.
Dixon said Tuesday's storms are in association with a cold front.
Behind the front, the state should experience a taste of autumn.
"Our hump day will be bright and breezy with highs more in line with September, likely topping out in the mid-70s," Dixon said.
The cool, comfortable weather will be short-lived.
"Thursday, a warm front moves in, bringing the 80s back, also higher humidity," Dixon said. "Furthermore, there will be another chance for strong to severe storms."
There may be a slight chance for a shower or storm on Friday.
Then, a cold front arrives and will pick up moisture from what will be left of now Hurricane Laura.
"This means we’ll see periods of rain over the first half of the weekend, especially later Saturday, as it looks now," Dixon said.
Sunday looks better with dry weather and sunshine.
