HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Most of Monday may be unsettled at times, but a better chance for severe weather comes in the afternoon and evening.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the Storm Prediction Center put northwestern Connecticut in the slight risk category. The rest of the state is a step lower, in the marginal risk category.
Track any storms that arise with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"A strong south to southwesterly flow will continue to pump unseasonably warm air into the state," Haney said. "This southwesterly flow will be responsible for the 80+ degree warmth away from Long Island Sound."
Monday could potentially be the warmest day since Oct. 10 when Bradley International Airport recorded a temperature of 85.
It'll be a cold front that taps into the humid air and creates the potential for the afternoon and evening storms.
"We're keeping our eye on this situation, since there will be adequate instability for a few stronger thunderstorms here in Connecticut," Haney said. "Gusty winds, hail and strong thunderstorms are all possible."
Cooler air will develop afterward and temperatures may dip back into the mid-50s.
Tuesday appears to be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. However, there will be a strong breeze.
Wednesday starts out cool and sunny, but turns cloudy with highs in the 70s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.