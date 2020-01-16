HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The weather took a windy and cold turn on Thursday before a weekend storm is expected to bring snow to the state.
A wind advisory was issued for all of Connecticut. It runs until Thursday night.
Wind gusts could reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Thursday, which will send the colder air into the state, according to Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Wind chill values could be near or below zero at the bus stop Friday morning.
A storm that could bring snow and a wintry mix over the weekend prompted an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Snow develops by Saturday afternoon statewide before a transition, from south to north, to a wintry/icy mix and then rain by Saturday evening/night.
The latest model runs Thursday afternoon indicate the system is moving a bit faster. Because of this, Dixon said it will exit faster and the changeover to rain may be brief or perhaps nonexistent.
As of Thursday evening, Channel 3's meteorologist predicted 2 to 5 inches of snow for most of the state on the front end of the storm, especially across inland Connecticut. That could perhaps be more in the northwest hills, before the transition to the wintry mix takes place.
Along the shoreline, the forecast called for 1 to 2 inches.
It all depends on how a couple areas of low pressure affect the storm.
The storm looks to end around, or shortly after, daybreak on Sunday.
After lingering flurries early Sunday, the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s through Wednesday.
