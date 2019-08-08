KENSINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy rains and powerful winds packed a punch in Kensington on Wednesday night as storms moved across the state.
When folks woke up, they found branches down and trees having been snapped in half.
Damage was seen in areas of Alling Street, High Road, West Lane, and Warner Road.
Crews have been working quickly to remove fallen trees from roads, while homeowners deal with their own clean-up.
“I didn’t expect it to be this bad. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Matt Rossi, of Kensington, who was cleaning up on Thursday morning.
Storms flood streets in Hartford, cleanup continues
Rossi said what he and his family saw and heard Wednesday night frightened them, saying the storms heavy downpours and winds sent branches and trees towering down, some he thinks at least 50 feet high.
“I looked out the window and you couldn’t see anything cause all the wind and the rain. It was like looking into a blizzard,” Rossi said.
The National Weather Service and Channel 3 meteorologists said this was all the result of straight-line winds.
