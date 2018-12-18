(WFSB) – With overnight gusts of wind up to 40 mph, residents across the state could wake up without power.
As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 969 Eversource customers without power.
The highest totals were in Bloomfield.
Get the latest on the outages from Eversource's website here.
United Illuminating reported a little more than 30 outages, mostly in Orange.
In Granby, Route 189 was closed between Silver Street and Northwoods Road because of downed trees and power lines.
Simsbury's Department of Public Works reported that Shingle Mill Road and Latimer Lane were closed in town due to fallen trees from the high winds.
In Torrington, a tree fell across the road at Stoneridge Drive, causing the road to be blocked off.
Campville Road in Litchfield was blocked by off with yellow tape and State Police were on scene early this morning due to a downed power line.
Reports suggest that Berlin, Bloomfield, Simsbury, Torrington and Woodbury were affected by wind damage in some form.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
