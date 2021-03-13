HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong, gusty winds overnight brought down some trees and power lines in parts of the state.
A wind advisory continues until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
A red flag warning was also issued for the northern part of Connecticut from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said winds gusted up to between 45 and 50 mph overnight into Saturday morning.
As of 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Eversource was reporting just over 2,700 power outages, with the highest number of outages in Harwinton.
The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said Route 4, also known as Burlington Road, is closed from Harmony Hill Road to South Road due to a tree and wires down.
Detours are in place from Locust Road/ Bull Road/ South Road or Harmony Hill Road/ Leadmine Brook Road/ North Road.
The Dept. of Transportation said Route 71 in Berlin is also closed due to a tree down in the area of Butler Street.
In Farmington, Route 4 at Route 10 is also closed due to a tree on wires.
Temperatures on Saturday will be exactly mid-March averages. The sun will be nice, but the wind will be persistent through the evening.
Highs for Saturday should only make it into the mid-40s, but they're expected to drop back into the 30s by the evening.
Sunday also looks to be a bit windy with temps similarly reaching into the 40s and lows in the 30s.
A cold front will bring enough moisture to give us some clouds on Sunday.
For Monday, the clouds will clear and there will be a difference in temperatures.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will feel like early February.
