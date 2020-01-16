FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The strong winds being seen across the state on Thursday are creating some road blocks and power outages.
In South Windsor, downed power lines were reported in multiple areas of town.
Before 1 p.m. police said Route 5 south at Governors Highway was closed because of downed power lines. It reopened shortly after that.
Troy Road and Brookfield Street are also closed in South Windsor due to downed power lines.
According to Eversource, more than 15,000 customers in the state are without power. See the latest outages here.
A tree came down across Main Street in Farmington on Thursday morning. A car ended up hitting the tree, which led to a road closure. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
As of a little after 1 p.m., about 6,000 customers in Farmington were without power.
A wind advisory was issued for all of Connecticut. It runs until Thursday night.
Wind gusts could reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Thursday, which will send the colder air into the state.
See the latest forecast here
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
