HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been a wild day of weather, with fog, rain, a brief warm up, blustery conditions, and a sharp cool down all in the forecast Friday.
A high wind warning was issued for southern Middlesex and New London counties until 7 p.m. while a wind advisory was issued for the rest of the state until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Channel 3 put up an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Winds started to pick up on Friday afternoon, gusting up to 60mph in New London and Groton.
"Just offshore, there was a gust to 73 mph at New London Ledge," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Strong winds also led to scattered power outages from downed trees and power lines.
Eversource warned of the potential for outage and said its crews are ready to respond.
As of 5:45 p.m., Eversource reported 14,933 outages statewide. See the latest outage map here.
"Please call us at 800-286-2000 to report an outage or sign up to receive alerts to your by texting OUT to 23129," Eversource said.
Bradley International Airport also advised passengers to confirm the status of their flight with the airline due to strong winds.
Dozens of arrival and departure flights were either canceled or delayed due to the weather.
Any precipitation will end early Friday evening and the sky will become mainly clear overnight.
Track the precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Before the winds picked up on Friday, temperatures spanned from the 30s, 40s, and even 50 degrees.
"In fact, a new record was set for the lowest barometric pressure measured during the month of February in the Greater Hartford Area. The barometric pressure bottomed out at 28.65” at Bradley International Airport! The previous February record was 28.72"," DePrest said.
Gusty winds will usher in colder air on Friday night, as temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens overnight.
Due to the wind, expect wind chills to plunge into the single digits and low teens.
The wind will gradually become less intense as the night goes on.
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, but breezy and cold.
A period of light snow or some flurries may be possible on Sunday with temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
