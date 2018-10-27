A coastal storm scared up winds and heavy rain throughout the state on Saturday causing trees to fall and low-lying areas to flood.
In Vernon, police said several roads were closed due to large trees that fell on Saturday afternoon.
They said West Street and Regan Road, Beverley Drive, Lake Street and Lydall and Quail Crossing were impassable due to fallen trees or branches.
Public works services were made aware of the obstacles.
In Saybrook, low-lying areas along the shoreline were impacted by flooding because of the rain as well as high tide.
Multiple roads in Tolland were closed as crews were called in to remove fallen trees or branches, police said.
Police said Sugar Hill Road by Johnson for a tree that came down on wires across the road.
