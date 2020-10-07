(WFSB) – Thousands are without powers across the state as strong storms and gusty wind move through on Wednesday.
As of 8 p.m. Eversource reported that 27,222 customers were without power and United Illuminating reported 717 customers without power as strong storms and gusty winds moved through the state.
Eversource reported that Woodstock, Guilford, and Enfield were the towns with the most power outages.
There was damage reported in many towns after strong storms move through the state.
In Granby, trees and branches were down on Sakrison Road, Wells Road, East Street, and Peck Orchard Road.
A tree fell onto a house on Elm Street in Windsor Locks. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
In Cheshire, Old Lane Road is closed between South Main Street and Orchard Hill Road after a tree fell across the road.
A wind advisory went into effect for the entire state at 2 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. on Thursday.
The wind is a factor in the outages that are being reported.
"Gusts to 45-55 mph could cause isolated power outages since many trees are still fully leafed," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.