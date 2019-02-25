SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The winds picked up overnight and on Monday, leading to downed trees and wires across the state.
Route 82 was closed in East Haddam between Route 149 and Route 151 because of downed wires and trees. The incident was reported just before 1 p.m.
Also on Monday afternoon, Enfield police said there were numerous road closures due to downed trees and wires, including Route 5 between Pease and Franklin streets, and Powder Hill Road.
South Windsor police said around 2 p.m. that traffic signal lights were out on Route 5 due to power outages and wires down.
A tree came down across Montevideo Road in Avon, a little after 3 p.m., which has delayed buses from leaving Talcott Mountain Science Center and Academy.
Around noon, a tree also came down across the I-84 west exit 30 off-ramp in Southington on Monday around noon.
Farmington police said Route 10 was closed between Aquaduct and Farmington Avenue after a tree and wires came down around 1:30 p.m.
Clinton police said a large tree came down on Glenwood Road near Lochbourne Drive on Monday afternoon.
Earlier in the day on Monday, crews blocked a road in Tolland because of a downed tree and power lines.
According to dispatchers, the tree came down on Old Stafford Road at the Ellington town line.
The road has been blocked.
The Crystal Lake Fire Department is said to be handling the issue.
