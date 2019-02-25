ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The winds picked up on Monday, reaching 50-60 miles per hour, leading to downed trees and wires across the state.
On Monday afternoon, Enfield police said there were numerous road closures due to downed trees and wires, including Route 5 between Pease and Franklin streets, and Powder Hill Road.
Those roads have since reopened.
A tree came down across Montevideo Road in Avon, a little after 3 p.m., which has delayed buses from leaving Talcott Mountain Science Center and Academy.
A bus carrying students on board was heading down the street when the tree came crashing down.
The tree didn't hit the bus or any homes, but just caused some headaches for those in the area.
The bus had to go back to the school where the students are being held until the tree is removed.
Road closures reported by the Dept. of Transportation as of 5:45 p.m.
- New London: Route 32 at Benham Avenue
- Southington: Route 120 near Route 322
- Norfolk: Route 44 at Ashpohtag Rd.
- Pomfret: Route 97 at Route 44
- Putnam: Route 21 near County Homes Road
- Thomaston: Route 848 between Carter Road and Frost Bridge Road
- Preston: Route 164 between Savage Road and Ross Road
- South Windsor: Route 5 south between Governor's Highway and Newberry Street
- Thompson: Route 194 near Wilsonville
- Griswold: Route 201 at Stonehill Road
- Farmington: Route 10 between Aquaduct and Farmington Avenue
- New Fairfield: Route 39 between Leech Hollow and Short Woods Roads
Farmington police said Route 10 was closed between Aquaduct and Farmington Avenue after a tree and wires came down around 1:30 p.m.
Clinton police said a large tree came down on Glenwood Road near Lochbourne Drive on Monday afternoon.
South Windsor police said around 2 p.m. that traffic signal lights were out on Route 5 due to power outages and wires down.
Around noon, a tree also came down across the I-84 west exit 30 off-ramp in Southington on Monday around noon. That has since been cleared.
Earlier in the day on Monday, crews blocked a road in Tolland because of a downed tree and power lines.
According to dispatchers, the tree came down on Old Stafford Road at the Ellington/Tolland town line on Monday morning.
The road remained closed as of 4 p.m.
Route 82 was closed in East Haddam between Route 149 and Route 151 because of downed wires and trees, but the area has since reopened.
