NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A popular shoreline restaurant in New London suddenly closed its doors over the weekend after the owner and his engineer made an unsettling discovery.
Stash Schiavone and his family are well established restauranteurs in the city, pouring their hearts and talent and money into making On the Waterfront a dining destination.
However, the building at 250 Pequot Avenue has been condemned by the city.
The owners of the popular restaurant closed their doors “until further notice,” posting signs saying it’s all due to a structural weakness in their sea wall.
In a Facebook post, Schiavone said “Recent tides have caused damage to the structural integrity of the building and we have to think first and foremost about the safety of all of you.”
The restaurant owners wanted to expand outdoor water-view dining, but the shocker came when he says the structural engineer discovered what they described as serious flaws.
They found cracks that the engineer said were not in photos that were taken in 2014.
The city said the building is owned by Burrs Marina, and now the city is working with restaurant owners to find a resolution.
Patrons said they are stunned.
“We were so sad, it was heartbreaking. This place is a staple for the area we’ve had bridal showers, baby showers,” said Julie Greco.
“Knowing Stash and how he operates, he’s just a great operator, so I’m sure he’ll be open again before you know it,” said Jeff Mullen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.