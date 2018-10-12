Road closures have been reported while crews battled a house fire in Enfield.
The fire broke out after noon on Friday, at a two-family home on Elm Street.
Police said Elm Street is closed in both directions between Route 5 and D’Annunzio Avenue.
It appears the fire started in the basement of the home.
No injuries were reported, and a majority of the occupants self evacuated.
Fire officials said nobody is expected to be displaced from the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
