WATERTOWN (WFSB) - A Watertown High School sophomore says her service dog normally helps her get through the day.
But lately he’s become the target of ridicule and even threats inside the high school.
"Sit, I love you."
Fifteen-year-old Emily Hurley and her Australian shepherd Grady are best buddies.
"There’s so much stuff I love about this dog," Hurley said.
But Emily's bond with Grady goes far beyond the normal owner-pet relationship.
"He has just helped me through a lot that’s been going on in my life," Hurley said.
Grady is a specially trained service dog and he helps Emily who deals with severe psychiatric problems every single day.
Emily’s mom April says the pooch has made a huge difference.
"I think it’s kind of given her something to focus on other than what’s negative in her life," April Hurley, Emily's mother said.
Grady has been roaming the halls of Watertown high school with Emily, but it hasn’t always been easy
"People look at me and say 'Oh you don’t have a disability. there’s nothing wrong with you like why do you need a service dog,'” Emily Hurley said.
In the past few months Emily who is a sophomore says some students have even started threatening Grady.
"People have been saying they want to kick him and beat him; people have been saying they want to kill him. People have threatened to rape him and it's a lot for me to handle," Emily Hurley said.
Emily has reported the threats to school administrators and the Hurley’s were told some students have been disciplined but Emily says the nasty comments keep coming and April hopes the district takes more severe action to stop them.
"There has to be a better way," April Hurley said. "If what you’re doing isn’t working then you need to fix it."
Until and unless that happens Emily and Grady will only spend time together before and after school. Emily stopped taking Grady to her classes this week, she’s afraid that the dog who made her life a little brighter isn’t safe at her school.
"It has made me very upset, to the point where I will have a breakdown," Emily Hurley said. "I don’t want anybody to hurt him. He’s like my best friend."
Watertown superintendent Rydell Harrison sent us this statement regarding this situation
“Our district is currently investigating the concerns that have been raised. Over the course of the school year, our high school administrators have been working closely with the student and her family to ensure the student’s concerns are addressed."
Emily says this past week at school was difficult without Grady. But she’s speaking out in the hopes that people will see this story and show more compassion towards service dogs and the people who benefit from them.
