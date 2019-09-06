HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday.
Police responded to University High School on Mark Twain Drive after campus security discovered a loaded gun in an 18-year-old student’s backpack.
The student was identified as Nicholas Baker.
The gun was found while Baker was being evaluated by medics after being assaulted.
There was no indication of intent or threat of violence, according to police.
Baker was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and having a weapon on school grounds. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
