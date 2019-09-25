WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Wolcott police are investigating a “death list” that was found at the high school.
On Wednesday morning, police were notified that a male student had a "death list" with five student's names on it.
The student was identified to have special needs. He was located by the School Resource Officer and brought to the office.
It was determined the threat was not credible.
"Anytime there's any type of incident against any student at school, the Wolcott Police Department and the officers there are going to take that very seriously. This is why we are here, this is why we have officers in each of the schools. We do not take any threat like that lightly," said Chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott Police Department.
Police said the student has been meeting with counselors to determine why the list was made.
The unidentified student was given a summons to appear in juvenile court next week after being charged with breach of peace.
The students who were on the list were able to be identified and their parents were contacted.
According to the school district, it was determined that there is no reason for any changes to planned school operations on Thursday.
School officials also said the student who wrote the list will not attend school for the immediate future.
"You live in this world and you hear all these stories, but you're very unsure that it will happen to you and you're not aware that this is the twenty-first century and anything can happen," said Sydney Goodrich, a Wolcott High School senior.
No additional details were released.
