HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A student was arrested after a fight broke out at Hartford Public High School on Tuesday afternoon.
The fight was reported around 1 p.m., where the school went into a lockdown mode until 2:30 p.m.
All afternoon and evening activities were canceled for Tuesday.
School officials said the fight happened between two or three students.
"I was in the cafeteria and all of a sudden a fight broke out and everyone started running towards it so you can barely see anything and I stood on the table and I seen everything and it was more clear," said Angel Rodriguez, who is a senior at the high school.
Some students told Channel 3 they started punching and stomping a security guard who reportedly had a student involved in the fight in a choke-hold.
The school's spokesperson said there were no injuries to students or staff members.
