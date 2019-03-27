BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A student has been arrested after a threat was made toward Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington on Wednesday.
There will be increased police at the Region 10 middle school/high school campus on Thursday.
According to the first selectman of Harwinton, a threat was directed towards the Har-Bur Middle School and Lewis S. Mills High School campus.
The police department and state police have been informed.
There are also armed security guards on campus that have been informed.
According to state police, a 15-year-old male student had made threatening statements regarding harming the school community.
The juvenile was located at home and issued a juvenile summons for threatening 2nd degree and breach of peace.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.