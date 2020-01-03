BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport student has been arrested after making an alleged threat on social media.
On Thursday, officials were made aware of a threatening post on Snapchat which was directed towards several school. The post was sent to several students.
A juvenile student was identified as a potential suspect and officers went to his home on Friday where he confessed to being responsible for the threatening post.
The student told officers he was not serious, but just wanted to get out of school.
The unidentified student was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace.
The threat was made towards Bridgeport Academy, Wilbur Cross High School, and Bullard-Havens Technical High School.
“The seriousness of such actions increases anxiety in students, and the disruptions it causes not only occurs within the schools, but increases the police officers responsibilities to keep our residents safe,” said Captain Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.