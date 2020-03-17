MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A student at a Madison boarding school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Madison First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons said the student attended Grove School and was immediately isolated and transported to his home in the New York area.
The school was advised to close early for spring break as a precaution.
Lyons said that every Madison resident should take personal responsibility for themselves, their family and their neighbors, by social distancing.
Grove School is a private boarding school for students ages 11 to 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.