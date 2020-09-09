NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck High School dismissed early on Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said the student was last at the school building on Tuesday. Officials said they were made aware of the positive test on Wednesday, according to a letter that was sent to parents.
The student, who is in 12th grade, does not ride a school bus, and was assigned to the group that attends school in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
District leaders said all classrooms and physical spaces were cleaned and sanitized after dismissal on Tuesday, and in between classes today.
Until further notice, all Naugatuck High School students will participate in distance learning.
Officials also said contact tracing is underway, and the entire school will be deep cleaned and sanitized.
During the school building closure, all after-school activities are postponed.
