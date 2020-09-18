HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Public Schools has announced that another student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district was notified on Friday that a student from Noah Webster tested positive.
The last day the student was at the school was the morning of Monday, September 14. The two teachers and 11 students in the class cohort were contacted and have all been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The custodial staff is cleaning and disinfecting the building.
In-person classes are currently scheduled to continue unless otherwise notified.
Last weekend, Hartford Public Schools confirmed coronavirus cases at two separate schools.
RELATED: COVID-19 cases confirmed at two schools in Hartford
Officials said a Weaver High School student tested positive as well as a community partner at Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy tested positive.
It was determined that four students came in contact with the student who tested positive at Weaver.
The four students were advised to self-quarantine.
If anyone has questions, they are asked to call the school or the HPS Health Services Hotline at 860-695-8760.
