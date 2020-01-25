MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A student at Wesleyan University is being monitored for coronavirus after traveling in Asia and displaying symptoms, school officials said.
The school says they are working with the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to determine if the student has the virus or not.
No diagnosis has been made at this time, the school said.
Officials say the student is in isolation and the school is providing healthcare and other services. No individuals that had close contact with the student since returning to school have shown symptoms of concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.