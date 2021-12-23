HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health upgraded its guidance for local school athletic events.
The announcement was made Wednesday night.
Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, state health officials now require all athletes, coaches, and officials wear face coverings at indoor sporting events, regardless of their vaccination status.
The changed guidance went into effect on Thursday.
Initially, the DPH recently made the decision to allow fully vaccinated athletes the option to not wear a mask during indoor sports competitions; given the the Omicron variant and the uptick in COVID-19 cases however, the guidance was changed.
The changed mask requirement applies to those athletic competitions that take place indoors.
Wednesday night at a Newington High School basketball game, athletes were ahead of the game. They already had on masks.
Parents who spoke to Channel 3 said the change was the right play.
“I think it’s a good idea," said Kelly Quick, a parent.
The Connecticut Department of Health issued a statement about it.
Although a previous assessment was made by DPH that would have allowed the choice for fully vaccinated participants to unmask during sports competitions, the rapid rise in covid-19 community case rates and the emergence of this more contagious variant has forced us to reconsider that assessment.
Parents like Quick said they know this could be tough for athletes.
“I can feel for them that they’re trying to play and wear the masks, but I think right now with the numbers the way they are, I think it’s definitely a good call,” she said.
“As we said since the onset, we would align with DPH guidance on the topic," said Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference executive director Glenn Lungarini.
Lungarini said the main goal for the CIAC is to keep kids playing, but also keep them safe.
“We’ve successfully been able to bring kids back to sport opportunities both last year and this year and everybody’s focus is to give kids opportunities and keep them active within our sports,” Lungarini said.
The upgraded guidelines aren’t just for athletes, but also coaches and officials.
“We will be masked in all sport activities including competition regardless of vaccination status except in those instances where wearing the mask is a safety risk,” Lungarini said.
For wrestling, the CIAC said masks should not be worn in match or practice while “actively grappling.”
Indoor track throwers and jumpers, swimmers, and gymnasts also do not have to wear masks while actively competing.
Lungarini said he sent an email to schools Wednesday night letting them know about the change.
