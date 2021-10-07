NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A student brought a BB gun to a New Haven school on Thursday morning.
District officials said the gun was brought to Bishop Woods School.
The BB gun was not loaded.
Police responded to investigate.
“The student’s action was a serious breach of school rules, which bar weapons of any kind on school premises,” the district said. “We would like to commend the brave students and staff that made us aware of this situation. All students and staff are safe.”
(1) comment
BB guns are hardly lethal weapons (unless used as a club, LOL.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.