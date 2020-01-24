NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A student at Naugatuck High School is being treated for tuberculosis.
School officials confirmed the case by way of the Department of Public Health, but said there is no risk of exposure to students or staff.
"It usually takes at least 8 hours of close contact in a small room for TB transmission to occur, and the air space is only contagious when the untreated patient is actually present," Harris said in a letter to parents on Thursday. "A healthy person cannot contract TB from casual exposure such as passing in a hall or sitting in a cafeteria for an hour."
He called the risk of anyone else being infected minimal.
For more information on TB, head to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.
