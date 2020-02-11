HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student accused in a stabbing that happened at a Hartford school on Monday is facing charges.
Police said the student has been charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace, and is currently in custody.
The news of the charges comes as parents are demanding safety measure changes at Weaver High School after one student was stabbed by another.
Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez addressed the media on Tuesday morning, saying she had visited the victim.
She said the entire school held an assembly on Tuesday morning to address the incident. Staff members also held their own meeting.
Counselors and social workers were also on hand to talk to students and parents about their needs.
“The importance of this is that with young people, whether they’re adults or young people, don't get counseling or therapy to deal with the trauma symptoms or the traumatic grief associated with that when a victim has been injured or a friend or a family member then they themselves can begin to start internalizing that," said Andrew Woods, executive director of Hartford Communities That Care.
Four to six officers will also be on the campus through the rest of this week, Torres-Rodriguez said.
Weaver was locked down on Monday after two 17-year-old students got into a fight.
One boy stabbed the other in the chest and punctured his lung, police said.
The victim is expected to be ok.
With no school resource officers on campus, police said a teacher had to break up the fight.
Channel 3 brought up the security concerns to school officials and local police.
They responded by saying school resource officers are being considered.
Some parents, however, worry that too much security could distract students.
"It doesn't feel like a school environment," said Curtis Austin of Hartford.
"They spent millions of dollars and no safety resources were put in place for our students," said Sarah Thomas, a parent.
Roughly 600 students attend classes at the newly renovated building.
Some parents said they were upset that the $133 million budget didn't go toward safety improvements.
On Monday, the suspect in the stabbing ran away from campus.
Police said they ultimately found him at his home. He was charged that day.
The school district said the student "has received appropriate consequences according to the district code of conduct."
However, it would not elaborate on what the consequences were.
Police are also still investigating the case.
