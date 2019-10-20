NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A student was found dead in his car at a Southern Connecticut State University parking garage on Sunday morning.
Officials with the University said 22-year-old Brookfield student, Sean Gallo was found unresponsive in his car at the West Campus Parking Garage at about 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials said Gallo was in his first semester at SCSU after transferring from Naugatuck Valley Community College. Gallo was majoring in history.
University Police are investigating to determine a cause of death but said there is no evidence of foul play.
"Our deepest sympathies are extended to Sean’s family and friends on this untimely loss," said President Joe Bertolino.
Counseling services are available to students on Monday in Engleman Hall, Room B219, or students may call 203 392-5475 to set up an appointment.
Students in need of support may also seek out residence life staff or the Dean of Students’ office.
