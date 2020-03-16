HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Most school districts already closed by the time Connecticut's governor issued his executive order.
Still, Gov. Ned Lamont on Sunday ordered all schools to close amid coronavirus concerns by the end of the business day on Monday.
One of the big issues families face during that time frame is affording meals.
The Boys & Girls Club on Sigourney Street in Hartford is one of more than a handful of locations in the city where students can get both breakfast and lunch starting on Monday.
The meals will be served in a grab-and-go style.
They'll be available Monday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hartford isn't alone in offering this.
Waterbury Public Schools are doing the same at 25 schools between 9 a.m. and noon. Hamden has a similar setup.
In New Haven, breakfast and lunch is also available from 9 a.m. to noon at several locations.
Vernon officials said meals will be served Monday through Friday from Vernon Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Children 18 years old and under qualify for the free food service. The service allows preschool students and younger to have something to eat.
Lamont said he is working with superintendents to make sure meals continue to be available to students.
He said they're also talking about childcare opportunities and how to make sure learning is accessible to all students as districts look to move to a form of online classes.
