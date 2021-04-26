EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More high school students will roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.
The mass vaccination site at the Pratt and Whitney runway in East Hartford said it expects to vaccinate hundreds of students. Organizers called it a “student skip day.”
Gov. Ned Lamont visited the clinic shortly after 11 a.m.
East Hartford High School students and CREC Magnet students will be getting their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
About 1,000 students will be bused to the runway so they can get their shot.
The state is more than four months into its vaccine rollout. High school students were eligible to roll up their sleeves at the beginning of the month. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
The push continues across Connecticut to get more of the state’s younger population vaccinated.
Monday’s “student skip day” aims to make it easier for East Hartford High School and CREC students to get their shots.
Community Health Center operates the mass vaccination site at the Pratt and Whitney runway.
The healthcare provider said it is working with school districts around the state to make sure students are protected against COVID-19 and can safely enjoy end of the year activities like prom and graduation.
According to the latest numbers from the state, 33-percent of those who are 16 to 24 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
There will be a DJ on hand to welcome students.
The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information about the state’s vaccine rollout, including clinic locations and registration information, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.