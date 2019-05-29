MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Students and staff needed treatment following a pepper spray incident at a middle school in Meriden.
School officials told Channel 3 that the incident happened at Lincoln Middle School on Centennial Avenue Wednesday morning.
"A student sprayed pepper spray in one of our classrooms," confirmed Principal Dianne Vumback. "All students in the impacted classroom have been seen by our nurse, and if necessary medics."
There's no word on how many people were exposed to the spray or if anyone was hurt.
"While this was an isolated incident involving only one classroom, I wanted the entire Lincoln middle school community to be aware of what occurred," Vumback said. "We are extremely proud of our students and staff. Safety will always be our first priority."
Channel 3 is still awaiting word from the police department for further details.
This "pepper spray" incident seems to be treated like a school shooting! I categorize this "crime" as getting caught smoking in the "boy's room" or "girl's room". Don't the "reporters" have anything better to do than to report this over the top garbage? It's very apparent trivial happenings are the "meat" of some of these news outlets. How about reporting something positive for a change?
