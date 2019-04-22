BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a vehicle and a student is under investigation in Berlin.
Police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened on High Road on Monday morning, just before 7 a.m.
Police said the victim was a McGee Middle School student.
The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not know why he was in the road at the time.
The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.
