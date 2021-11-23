PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A student was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk near Plainville High School Tuesday morning.
According to Plainville High School Principal Carl Johnson, it happened around 7:10 a.m.
Johnson said the girl was hit by a driver who was headed east. The student was crossing East Street to Robert Holcomb Way.
A staff member witnessed the incident.
"Initial reports are that the student is ok, but is headed to the hospital by ambulance for further evaluation," Johnson said in a letter to Plainville High School families. "The student's family was notified and is on their way to meet the student at the hospital."
Police confirmed that the student suffered minor injuries.
The driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Channel 3 is awaiting that information from police.
Superintendent Seven LePage also issued a statement to families about what the district planned to do to make the area safer for students.
"I have since communicated with our Chief of Police [Eric] Peterson and Town Manager [Robert] Lee to devise a short term plan to add police presence in this crossing area until we have met, assessed this crossing, and developed more permanent solutions to increase safety," LePage wrote. "I hope this helps. Our thoughts and best wishes are with this student and her family. We hope for a full and speedy recovery from any injuries sustained from this accident."
