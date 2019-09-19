SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A student sprayed a swastika with deodorant at Southington High School because he thought it was "funny," according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Timothy Connellan sent a letter to parents on Thursday explaining the incident.
He said the student was at an after-school activity on Tuesday when he sprayed the symbol.
Connellan said the student borrowed the deodorant from another student and sprayed the swastika on the sidewalk outside of the back of the school.
The maintenance department was able to clean off the deodorant.
Security footage revealed exactly who was responsible, Connellan said.
When interviewed, the student told school officials that student "thought it was funny."
The student was disciplined, according to Connellan. However, the details of the punishment were not released.
"As a community, we do not think of actions such as these as 'funny,'" he wrote in the letter. "They are in fact deplorable and these symbols of hatred have no place in our public schools."
Connellan said the school system would consult with some of the area's Coalition for Social Justice partners about what it can do to teach and have a dialogue about the issues.
