NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Students and activists packed a chapel on the Yale University campus to support the country of Yemen.
Presenters like Doctor Cornel West of Harvard University spoke to the group on topics of foreign policy and the humanitarian crisis in the civil war-torn country of Yemen.
In December, the United Nations reported 20 million Yemenis were starving.
The group, “Students for Yemen by Yale,” hosted the solidarity event.
Co-organizer Mehdi Baqri spoke with Channel 3 on the group’s mission.
“We're trying to create a national movement here, a coalition of students and activists and individuals across the country in a movement of solidarity with millions of people suffering in Yemen right now,” explained Baqri.
Organizers said they hope to build momentum for a larger initiative of awareness of the human rights abuse in Yemen.
The group, “Students for Yemen by Yale,” said it plans to organize a national fast for Yemen on April 11th.
