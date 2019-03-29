EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Three male students are accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students at a high school in East Haddam.
Police are involved in the investigation at Nathan Hale-Ray High School, according to superintendent Brian Reas.
State police said in a report that the students took "voyeuristic type pictures" that consisted of "up skirt" images. The pictures were taken during school hours.
The students were charged accordingly, but were not identified.
"We received information that three male high school students had been engaging in inappropriate behavior in the classroom involving the taking of secretive, non-consensual photographs of female students," Reas said in a letter to parents on Thursday. "An extensive police investigation has now led to the arrest of these students."
Reas called the alleged activity illegal, intolerable and offensive. He cited a zero-tolerance policy.
"We are offering counseling services to any students who feel they may have [been] victimized," he said.
Channel 3 is working on obtaining further details.
