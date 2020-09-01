MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Mercy High School in Middletown is set to reopen to students on Wednesday.
The all girls school is offering in-class learning five days a week.
Students attended an orientation on Wednesday.
“When you come to school, there’s a different energy going to school in person, seeing smiling faces. I’m just looking forward to being back to real school,” said Ava Arcefi, a senior.
Mercy High School has set up extensive safety protocols, including arrows in the hallways, one-way stairways, locks on the water fountains, bigger classroom spaces, and secure outdoor spaced.
New President Alissa DeJonge has set up a COVID management team.
“We’re using more of a block schedule, so there are fewer classrooms per day, but they meet for a longer time, so that fewer times people are moving in the hallways,” DeJonge said.
Fifteen percent of Mercy’s students have decided to stay home for the virtual learning option. Lilly Brown is one of them.
“I live with my grandmother and she’s high risk. I want to try to keep her safe and my mother is a nurse, so she is exposed at the hospital every day,” Brown said.
The return to in-person schooling is an aggressive plan to get it done and get it done right at Mercy.
