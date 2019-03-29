NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Students at West Rock Author’s Academy were moved to another school after power to the school was shut off.
According to police, the power was shut off in the school after the fire department responded to a smell of smoke in the basement.
The students are being transported to Mauro-Sheridan School.
There is no word on what caused the smell of smoke at the West Rock Author’s Academy.
West Rocky Academy is a STREAM school for students Pre-K through 4th grade.
