HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Students at Quinnipiac University in Hamden head back to campus this week.

Freshmen moved in on Wednesday.

"Today is Happy New Year," said Tom Ellett, chief experience officer, Quinnipiac University. "It’s the first day welcoming our students back to campus!”

Things look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine is mandatory for students.

Students who are not vaccinated could face fines, weekly testing, and no WIFI.

After a year of social distancing and remote learning, the Quinnipiac campus will once again be filled with thousands of students.

Six hundred of them moved in on Wednesday. Hundreds more will move in on Thursday.

“There’s a bunch of people from Quinnipiac who are helping," Ellett said.

Classes start Monday.

Brook Ryan is one of the 750 upperclassmen who came to help freshmen get settled in.

“It is somewhat more bonding for us too because after having the year of COVID, we get to see each other more now and it’s kind of nice to meet new people too at the same time," Ryan said.

“I’m just excited for the whole experience all together, meeting people, classes," said Michael Irvolino, a new student

Irvolino said he was anxiously awaiting move-in day after a year of remove learning and social distancing.

“It just feels really great, honestly, to get that sense of normalcy again and I’m just glad I can be with a bunch of people again and have a normal experience at school," he said.

The university said its goal was to make things as normal as possible.

That's why it recently sent out a letter reminding students to upload their vaccine information into the school’s portal.

If they don’t, they could face fines up to $2,275 dollars.

Each week, they’ll be fined $100. That goes up $25 every two weeks and maxes out at $200.

Unvaccinated students will be required to get tested weekly, and there will be a $100 fine for anyone who skips a test.

“I think there’s a lot of frustration from everybody in our society today because of the safety protocols universities, towns, [and] cities are all putting in place to keep our community safe, so no different than any place else," Ellett said.

Students who don’t get vaccinated by Sept. 14 will lose access to the university’s computer network and campus WIFI.

Freshman and transfer students moved in between 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.